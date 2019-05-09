‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Propositions Ashley

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that since Jack wouldn’t entertain Phyllis’s pitch, she goes straight to the competition in a dirty move, even for Phyllis.

Jack (Peter Bergman) turned Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) down cold when she pitched her new accessories line for the Jabot Collective. In fact, Jack said he was putting Phyllis in a time out to think about things. That did not sit well with Phyllis at all. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) even accused her friend of putting personal grudges before correct business decisions, according to The Inquisitr’s daily Y&R recap, and ultimately, Jack agreed to reconsider.

However, no matter what Jack decides to do, it is too late. According to SheKnows Soaps, Summer (Hunter King) knows that Phyllis hacked her files, and she tells her mom that it isn’t okay. Phyllis tries to get Summer to push her accessories anyway, but Summer is not having any of her mother’s shenanigans. Summer has a lot of good things going for her with the influencers and the Jabot Collective, and she’s not going to risk that for Phyllis. Summer tells Phyllis she doesn’t need Jabot, and she gives her mother some advice: it’s time to move on from Jack and his company.

Summer may not have expected her mother’s spin on the advice, though. Phyllis calls up Ashley (Eileen Davidson) with a proposition. While Ashley and Jack briefly buried the sibling rivalry hatchet during Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) funeral, it seems that the white flag was merely temporary. Phyllis’s offering is likely way too good for Ashley to ignore. After all, Phyllis has the complete blueprint for the Jabot Collective, which will help Ashley with My Beauty’s copycat lifestyle brand.

Jack will likely regret his hasty dismissal of Phyllis and her ideas. Sure, he is ready to move on and keep Jabot’s old CEO away from the company’s new direction, but cutting Phyllis out completely when she was already down is probably a bad move. Now Phyllis is desperate, and she will come out on top no matter who she has to hurt to get there. She’s already proven that she’s capable of using her own child to get a leg up, so it should come as no surprise at all that Phyllis would give Ashley all the details she knows in exchange for her accessories being featured with My Beauty instead of Jabot.

It looks like things are about to ramp up in the rivalry again.