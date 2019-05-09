Prince Harry Celebrates New Role As A Father With Latest Wardrobe Choice

Just three days after welcoming his first child — a son named Archie Harrison — to the world, Prince Harry is already back to work, though his new role as a father is clearly still at the front of his mind. As The Daily Mail reported, the royal took off for a work engagement in the Netherlands today, where he proudly showed off his new title with his clothing choice in an adorable way.

Harry’s trip to The Hague was to launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in 2020, which he himself developed after a trip to the Warrior Games in the United States back in 2013. According to the program’s official website, the Duke of Sussex “saw first-hand how the power of sport can help physically, psychologically and socially those suffering from injuries and illness.”

According to People Magazine, the royal spent his time apart from his wife Meghan Markle and newborn son learning about the preparations being made for the upcoming games, meeting potential competitors and helping to launch the event. At one point, the Duke was captured taking a bike ride, during which he sported merchandise for the Invictus Games that also honored his introduction to fatherhood.

Just three days after the birth of his son, Prince Harry traveled to the Netherlands on Thursday to officially launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in The Hague https://t.co/FGqp4ynNmr — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2019

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Harry was seen wearing a black jacket bomber jacket with the words “Invictus Family” stitched in white on the front, though there was another message within the embroidery. The second “i” in “invictus” and the letters “am” in “family” were highlighted in yellow, while the word “Daddy” was also added underneath the logo, making up the phrase “I am daddy” — a sweet nod towards his new role as a father.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Those that met with the Duke seemed to have the newest royal in mind as well. While reuniting with a family he first met at the Invictus Games two years ago in Toronto — where Harry and his now wife Meghan Markle first went public with their relationship — he was gifted a toy rattle adorned with rabbits by 9-year-old Daimy Gommers, her mother Danielle, and father Paul.

The presents didn’t stop there. Harry was also given an adorable Invictus Games onesie for the newborn from Princess Margriet, lighting up the crowd with laughter when he modeled the baby clothing against his own body.

Prince Harry holds up an outfit for his newborn son, presented by Princess Margriet of the Netherlands, at the launch of the 2020 Invictus Games. ???? @AP pic.twitter.com/jVxJaKZSYW — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) May 9, 2019

Meghan and Harry introduced their first born to the world just yesterday on May 8. The couple have both gushed over the newest addition to their family, with the Duchess telling the press that she’s “really happy” because she now has “the two best guys in the world.”