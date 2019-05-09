Prince Harry Puts Royal Duties First, Leaves Meghan Markle, Baby Archie For Netherlands Trip

Prince Harry put his royal duties first and left wife Meghan Markle and newborn baby Archie behind at Frogmore Cottage to go on a scheduled trip to the Netherlands. He visited The Hague to launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2020.

The Daily Express reported that the Duke of Sussex had scheduled the trip one year earlier before Markle even became pregnant with their first child. It was supposed to be longer in length but was shortened so Harry could return home to his wife and son.

The Invictus Games was devised by Prince Harry after a trip to see the Warrior Games in the United States in 2013, according to the official Invictus Games Foundation webpage. He saw first-hand how the power of sport can help physically, psychologically and socially those suffering from injuries and illness. Inspired by his visit, he created the games, which were named after the Latin word for “unconquered.”

People Magazine reported the next Invictus Games will be held in the Netherlands in one year. He reportedly spent his day in the Netherlands learning about the preparations for the games, meeting with competitors and assisting with the launch of the event.

The Invictus Games in the Netherlands will begin on May 9 and run through May 16, 2020. The event holds an even more special meaning to the duo as it is where they formally made their debut as a couple at the 2017 games.

Prince Harry and Markle formally introduced their son to the press and subsequently, the world, on May 8 with a photo-op at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, near their home at Frogmore Cottage.

The baby’s full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter tweeted her surprise at the name, as well as an explanation of the baby’s surname. She noted that Mountbatten-Windsor is the personal surname for male descendants of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip without royal styles and titles.

Mountbatten-Windsor is the personal surname for male line descendants of HM & PP without royal styles and titles. Some titled royals have chosen to use it when in need of a surname. — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) May 8, 2019

She also said that the name Archie is of German descent and means “truly brave.”

The couple has reportedly decided to forgo all courtesy titles, so he will be known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing,” said Markle as she introduced her new son to the world alongside her beaming husband, who held the precious new life they created in his arms. “I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

Markle and Prince Harry will have another momentous occasion to celebrate in just two short weeks as they celebrate their first anniversary as a married couple. The two wed to much fanfare on May 19, 2019, in a royal wedding where their two heritages melded seamlessly. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will likely celebrate their big day privately with their new son in their new home.