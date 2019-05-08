‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Garren Stitt May Not Be Done With Port Charles Quite Yet

Last week on General Hospital, viewers watched as the character of Oscar Nero died. The funeral or memorial service is still on the way and now actor Garren Stitt seems to be teasing via his Instagram Stories that viewers may not have seen the last of him on the show quite yet.

As The Inquisitr shared recently, Stitt had teased that he was still filming General Hospital not long ago. The timing was such that it seemed like a disconnect in comparison to when it seemed Oscar would die on-screen, and Garren didn’t share any explanation.

Now, Stitt’s Instagram Stories make it appear that he might be back filming some additional scenes for General Hospital. An earlier Insta Story noted that he was at Prospect Park on Tuesday, which happens to be the studio where the show films.

In another brief video, Garren shows that a hair stylist is changing his newly bleached hair back to a color that is more like what Oscar wore. As a caption on the brief clip, the actor joked that this was the life of an actor.

So, what is Stitt seemingly doing in these instances where it appears he is still filming for General Hospital? The simplest explanation would probably be that the writers have some flashbacks or additional scenes on the horizon that involve the character of Oscar. It could be that he appears as a vision or ghost, or something similar, at his memorial service or perhaps in various ways in the future for Josslyn, Kim, or Drew.

Some General Hospital fans on Twitter noticed Garren’s latest Instagram Stories and are doing some additional speculating.

“Soo according to Garren IG Story’s [sic] he’s filming at #GH, I hear a hidden twin storyline coming… OH BOY!” “You know come to think about it there was no official announcement saying that Garren Stitt was leaving the show. I’m guessing that he may be playing another character. #gh”

In response to that idea, another person on Twitter noted that Drew is a twin, so perhaps there is a twist on the way where somehow Oscar has a twin brother too.

General Hospital fans may not be game to go with another surprise twin storyline, especially when a fair number of viewers were celebrating the character of Oscar departing. Perhaps the simplest possibility is that Stitt is filming additional scenes as Oscar to be used later, but for now, it looks like this will remain a mystery.

SheKnows Soaps hints that Oscar’s loved ones will gather to celebrate his life during the episode airing on Monday, May 13, as the teasers note that the departed teen had a full day of activities planned. Based on the hints Garren Stitt has shared via his Instagram page, it would seem that there will be glimpses of Oscar perhaps coming later in May and in early June as well.

For now, General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal anything more specific. Clearly, fans will be anxious to get more scoop in the days or weeks ahead.