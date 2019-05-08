‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Cane Surprises Traci

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, May 8, brings another threat for Mariah. Plus, Traci uses Cane and Lily’s story to create a novel while Sharon tells Rey some parts of her past with Adam. Finally, Devon dreams of Hilary but kisses Elena.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) received yet another text from her stalker. This time the person said he knows where to find her. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) had enough, so she texted the person back to ask what Mariah did to make him mad. Of course, the stalker failed to text back, and Mariah and Tessa felt perhaps they’d scared him off. Then, Tessa told Mariah about her successful recording session, and Mariah played cheerleader.

Adam never showed up to meet Sharon (Sharon Case) in Las Vegas. However, Sharon felt his presence. Later, Sharon told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) how Adam had saved her life when she set fire to the Newman Ranch house while she was experiencing mental illness. Adam helped Sharon get help, and she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Of course, Sharon left out the part of the story about how Adam stole Faith and gave her to Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Sharon felt Adam’s presence again in the hallway, but there wasn’t anybody there.

Traci (Beth Maitland) worked on her new novel using Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) as her inspiration. She set the tragic story and the characters, Flynn and Iris, in the 1940s, so it’s in black and white. Back in the present, Cane stopped by the Abbott mansion to talk with Traci. He revealed that she is the only person in town who felt he shouldn’t give up on Lily. Traci worried that she set him up with unrealistic expectations.

Then, Cane turned the tables on Traci and asked her how she’s doing, and Traci said that nobody had asked her in a long time. She explained the difficulties of taking care of Dina (Beth Maitland) and then talked about how Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) rivalry affected her. Before he left, Traci told Cane that she’s writing a novel loosely based on him, and Cane wished Traci well.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) made plans to honor Neil (Kristoff St. John) at Society. He planned for a concert followed by dedicating the space to Neil’s memory. Later Devon and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) discussed the guilt she felt for not being home when her mother suffered a seizure and ended up dying. Then Devon fell asleep on the coach, and he dreamed of Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Elena found him like that and woke him up. Devon kissed Elena thinking she was Hilary. The Inquisitr reported that this misstep doesn’t derail their budding relationship.