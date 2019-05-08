Royal Fans Convinced Baby Sussex Was Born Two Weeks Ago After Prince Harry Slips Up During Speech

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex proudly introduced their bouncing baby boy, named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world on Wednesday. From the Windsor Castle, Prince Harry made a speech about how proud and happy he is to be a father, in which he made a slip-up as he talked about the experience of having a son so far, sparking theories that Baby Sussex had actually been born two weeks earlier, according to the Daily Mail.

While the happy couple beamed over the newborn in Harry’s arms, Meghan talked about how “magical” the past couple of days had been. Harry then added in response to a question about who the baby most resembles, “Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

His statement of how “babies change so much over two weeks” led fans to believe that the Prince had made a huge gaff and revealed that Archie had been born two weeks ago instead of on Monday, when his birth was announced.

One confused fan asked, “Everyone says the baby has changed so much over two weeks.. wasn’t it born Monday? Omg the panic in their faces lmao he SLIPPED UP!” while another noted the statement as well and commented, “Did Harry just say: The baby has changed in the last two weeks?”

Along the same lines, a Twitter user added, “I’m sure Harry said the baby has changed over the last two weeks! I thought he had only been born a few days ago.”

Despite the confusion and speculation, Prince Harry also commented, “Parenting has been amazing it’s only been what two-and-a-half days, three days but we’re just so thrilled,” rectifying his slip-up about how long his son had been earthside.

The former Suits star could also not be happier for the newest addition to their cozy family, saying that Archie has the “sweetest temperament” and adding that she had the two best guys in the world and is very happy.

As the new parents showed off their son, body language expert Judi James told Fabulous Digital that Meghan Markle appeared slightly inhibited and protective about revealing her baby to the world, wrote The Sun. James explained that Meghan kept fidgeting and self-comforting with little touches that suggested some inhibitions while also placing a protective arm around both Archie and Prince Harry.