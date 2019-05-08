Briana DeJesus Defends Jenelle Evans After She’s Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is defending her friend, Jenelle Evans, after MTV fired her from the reality TV series.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans have become close over the past couple of years, and had often strayed away from interaction with their other co-stars.

Now, Briana is revealing how she feels about Jenelle being fired from the show.

“I am sad for her. I wish there was some kind of compromise for all of this. She worked her a** off for so long to just be thrown to the wolves,” DeJesus said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I hope she gets everything she ever wanted and I just want her to flourish! As far as David, it sucks that his actions caused all of this but this is what it is and there’s no going back,” Briana added.

Jenelle was officially fired on Tuesday evening after days of speculation about her future with the franchise. In addition to all of the drama that has surrounded Evans in the past, this week her husband, David Eason, sparked outrage yet again when he admitted to killing the family’s pet, a bulldog named Nugget, after it nipped at their daughter Ensley.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans was said to be very upset about being fired from Teen Mom 2, but may have already moved on to her next reality TV project.

Sources tell TMZ that Evans and her husband have been tapped to star on an upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp, and that the show has been wanting Jenelle and David to appear for some time, but MTV never allowed it.

Meanwhile, Evans’ rep tells People Magazine that she is focused on her family during the difficult time in her life, and that she’s thankful for the years that MTV gave her on the show.

“Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward. She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV have given her and her family for the last 10 years. It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end of Jenelle Evans or her family,” a rep for the reality star said in a statement to People Magazine.

Fans will be able to keep up with Jenelle Evans and her three children, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley by following the reality star on Instagram, or watching out for her in new projects in the future.