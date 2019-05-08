Jennifer Lopez: ‘I Hate On Myself’

Jennifer Lopez has confessed that she hates on herself due to being a perfectionist.

The “On The Floor” chart-topper is preparing for her summer tour, one which is in celebration of the Latina beauty turning 50. The show, titled “It’s My Party,” will kick off on June 7 in North America.

According to Music News, Lopez admits that she is her own worst critic.

“Every time I do a show, I don’t like to repeat myself, I like to do new things,” she expressed.

“I’m constantly pushing myself to excite myself almost, because I know if I think it’s exciting, then I think other people will think it’s exciting too because I can be a big hater, like, ‘You are not doing it right now,'” the singer continued.

“I hate on myself.”

“It’s love, [but] love is hate! You have to know that about the haters! They really love you!” Lopez concluded.

On the tour, J.Lo will be taking some of her favorite acts from her TV competition show, World of Dance, with her. She shared — while appearing on U.S. breakfast show Today — that she wishes she could take them all with her. However, some of these high-profile acts are super busy, booked solid.

The North American leg of the tour is set to go all over — visiting Las Vegas, New York, and Washington, D.C. It is set to end on July 27 in Miami.

Recently, Lopez released a new single titled “Medicine,” one which features American rapper French Montana. J.Lo is sporting so many different kinds of looks in the music video, something which The Inquisitr had previously reported. On Spotify, the song has been streamed over 5.4 million times, while the music video has been watched over 18 million times on YouTube within a month of it having been released. It is Lopez’s first single release since “Limitless” last year, her song for the Second Act movie. It is Lopez’s first release under Hitco Entertainment, and also the singer’s first release of 2019.

Lopez’s breakthrough movie, Selena, put her on the map. Since then, she has starred in hit films such as Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, and Second Act.

In September, she will star in the film Hustlers, where she is set to play the role of Ramona. Other familiar names that will appear in the movie include Cardi B, Lizzo, Usher, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart. J.Lo recently revealed — via her Instagram account — that the film is scheduled to be released on September 13 in the U.S.

On Instagram, Jennifer’s account boasts an impressive 93.1 million followers.