‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie & Shauna Set A Trap For Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) has an ace up her sleeve. The savvy businesswoman wants to put her family back together but doesn’t know if she should trust Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) again. Katie will come up with a brilliant plan to test Dollar Bill’s loyalty. Who better to team up with than her new niece’s mother, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards)?

Bill popped the question to Katie and she said no. The media mogul was shattered because he thought that he had already proved that he had changed. In fact, when he proposed to Katie, he even bragged about the fact that many publications listed him as one of the most eligible bachelors in the country. However, Katie turned Bill down without thinking twice.

Katie and Bill have already been down the aisle twice. Both times, he cheated on her with her sister. Dollar Bill found Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) irresistible and left Katie for her big sister. This devastated Katie and affected her relationship with both Bill and Brooke. When Bill proposed marriage this time, she asked him if he would leave her for her sister again.

Bill was heartbroken and went to Il Giardino, where he spotted Shauna. He told her that he had just proposed to Katie and she encouraged him to try again. In the meantime, Katie had changed her mind and was on her way to find Bill. She spied him with Shauna just as they were saying goodbye.

Katie will concoct a plan to determine whether she can trust Bill, per The TV Watercooler. She will approach Shauna and ask her if she would like to help her. Flo’s mother will jump at the chance to prove herself to one of the Logans. After all, they just found out that Flo is part of the family.

Since Katie knows that Bill finds Shauna attractive — he has been telling everyone how “hot” she is — she will set a trap for him. Katie wants to know if she can trust Bill to keep his hands to himself even when a gorgeous blonde presents herself to him. Will Dollar Bill be able to resist temptation? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that a proposal will be accepted during the week of May 13, which seems to indicate that Bill will pass the test.

