See Before And After Photos Of ‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania’s Plastic Surgery

Dolores is sharing before and after photos showing the results of her face and neck lift.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is sharing before and after photos of her facelift and neck lift. As reported by Bravo, the reality star took to her official Instagram account this week to give fans a look at what her face looked like before she got the cosmetic surgery while telling her hundreds of thousands of followers about her surgeon and the other procedures she’s had done on her face.

The upload included a video showing Dolores paying a visit to her plastic surgeon while she proudly discussed the results of the face and neck lift she had almost five years ago. She also confirmed that she had the procedure done by Dr. Mark Karolak as well telling her fans that she’d previously undergone eyelid surgery.

Catania also revealed in the upload showing off her that she goes to Dr. Karolak to get botox and filler injections to maintain the results of her surgeries.

“A lot of people ask me ‘Why don’t you always wear makeup? You’re not worried about wearing makeup,'” the star, who became a full-time RHONJ castmember during Season 7 but appeared intermittently in the earlier seasons, said in the video.

“I have to tell you it’s because a few years ago I got a facelift,” Catania then continued in the clip, which she captioned with a “PlasticSurgery” hashtag. “It gives me a lot more confidence to go out without makeup. I just feel better. My jawline is back, my jowls are gone.”

The 48-year-old then shared the pretty dramatic before and after plastic surgery photos, with her fans with the first showing the skin on her face looking much less tight than a more recent snap of the mom-of-two.

Fans took to the comments section of the May 7 upload to praise Dolores for being so open and honest about her plastic surgeries, and to comment on just how good she looks after she got very candid about the procedures on her social media account.

“Holy poop….. What the wow!!!!! That’s amazing and [Dolores] you do look absolutely stunning,” one fan told her after seeing her latest post.

“Dolores you are not only Gorgeous, you are so real, you in my Book are the #1 True House Wife of New Jersey,” another RHONJ fan commented.

A third then added after seeing Catania come clean about how she’s altered her appearance over the years, “The fact that you came out, and said you had work done [clapping emoji].”

“You look fantastic. Love how you’re always so honest & never put up a front.”

The star is thought to be returning for the upcoming 10th season of the popular Bravo reality show, expected to air later this year.

NorthJersey.com reported last month that Dolores was spotted filming for Season 10 alongside castmates Teresa Giudice (who’s appeared on every single season of the show to date) and Melissa Gorga (who joined the cast during Season 3).

Newer housewives Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin were also spotted with the trio as the ladies all made a trip together to tropical Jamaica to film scenes for the show.