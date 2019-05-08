Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam & Thomas Go Head-To-Head

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 9, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will be shocked when his plans begin to fall apart. The designer has been plotting to make Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) his own. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will return from Paris, per She Knows Soaps, surprising Thomas with his early return.

Liam was in Paris when he received a call from Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). His brother informed him that he needed to return to Los Angeles as soon as possible. Liam was shocked that Thomas would betray him by going after his wife. Wyatt went on to tell his younger sibling that Thomas was brainwashing Hope. Thomas was trying to let Hope believe that Liam belonged with Steffy and the girls, while her place was with him and Douglas.

Wyatt had found out about Thomas’ devious plans when he confronted his girlfriend. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) informed Wyatt that Thomas was scheming to break up Liam and Hope’s marriage. Wyatt was livid when he found out that she had kept this news from him. He blasted her about her lack of honesty, forgetting that he had just betrayed their relationship when he had kissed Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Sally’s silence had cost her Wyatt and their relationship, and she moved out of the beach house, per The Inquisitr.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will rush back to Los Angeles. He won’t allow Steffy’s brother to come between him and his wife. He will catch Thomas by surprise who is not expecting to see Liam back from Europe. Thomas will also be stunned when he realizes that Liam has caught on to his scheme. Thomas will have nowhere to run when he comes face-to-face with the man whose wife he is trying to steal.

Liam will confront Thomas. He will make sure that Thomas understands that Hope is married to him and that he has no right to interfere in their relationship. He will draw a line in the sand and demand that Thomas respect the boundaries of his marriage.

However, it seems as if Thomas believes otherwise. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas is still of the opinion that Liam belongs with his sister. Thomas and Liam will square off as they fight for Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.