Another MTV Star Reportedly Set To Join ‘Teen Mom 2’ After MTV Cuts Ties With Jenelle Evans

On Tuesday evening, news broke that MTV will no longer film Jenelle Evans for Teen Mom 2. While the show started with just four cast members, MTV added a fifth cast member in 2017. With Jenelle no longer on the show, some wondered if a new cast member would take her place. According to an exclusive report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, there is someone set to take Jenelle’s place on the show and MTV fans may recognize the reported new cast member.

Jade Cline from MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is reportedly taking the open spot on Teen Mom 2. A “behind-the-scenes source” spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and gave the details.

“The network plans to move Jade from ‘Young and Pregnant’ and she will be the fifth girl on ‘Teen Mom 2. Jade has been filming for ‘Teen Mom 2’ and the other ‘Young and Pregnant’ girls aren’t currently filming.”

The Teen Mom 2 cast has reportedly been filming for Season 9B of the show. It appears that Jade has been filming as well. Reportedly, the crews for the other cast members have “known for several weeks.” However, when they began filming Jade, it was unclear which show her footage would be used for because, at the time, it was unknown what would happen with Jenelle Evans.

“They figured if Jenelle wasn’t let go, they could move the Jade footage over and use it on ‘Young and Pregnant.'”

However, Jenelle was let go from the show after sharing her story for nearly a decade on MTV. With Jade Cline reportedly joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, there are now three original cast members out of the five total cast members.

Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Chelsea Houska all appeared on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant before they were on Teen Mom 2. In 2017, MTV decided to add a fifth cast member to the show. Reportedly, there were two girls from the short-lived Teen Mom 3 being considered for the spot — Mackenzie McKee and Briana DeJesus. In the end, the spot went to Briana DeJesus who is still a part of the show. Some wondered if Mackenzie McKee, who had her own MTV special last year, would perhaps be added to the cast after Jenelle was let go, but it doesn’t look like that is going to happen.

So far, no one from the Teen Mom 2 cast has commented on the reported new cast member.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.