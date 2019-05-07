Brandi Glanville Prepares For ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Return, Denise Richards Reacts

Brandi Glanville makes a cameo appearance during Season 9.

Brandi Glanville will soon be seen in her highly-anticipated return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ahead of the upcoming episode, which will feature Glanville enjoying a night out with the series’ newest cast member, Denise Richards, the reality star and mother of two chatting with Richards on her podcast and teased fans of her comeback on Instagram.

“Fans are so excited to see that you are coming up!” Richards told Glanville last week while appearing on Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

Also during the episode, Richards opened up about joining the Bravo TV reality series and explained that she allowed herself to get to know each and every one of her co-stars and didn’t stick herself in the middle of their drama. As fans have seen throughout the recent episodes of the show, Richards seems to get along well with all of her co-stars and while she has said some pretty outrageous things, none of it has resulted in much drama with the rest of the cast.

In addition to Glanville’s recent podcast with Richards, she also shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram and seemingly teased her upcoming return to the show.

“It’s about to go down,” she wrote in the May 6 photo’s caption.

At the end of last year, Glanville spoke to Life & Style magazine about her upcoming return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and spoke about the possibility of turning her cameo role into a full-time return.

“Yeah, you know, I think I’m in a different place now,” Glanville said when asked if she was open to returning to her full-time role on the show. “The problem is what would I have to bring to the table? Every single person on every single franchise [curses.] There’s [always] wine thrown!”

According to Glanville, she’s grown a lot in the years since she first appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and may not bring the drama that her fans, and her co-stars, would expect. That said, she does miss the quality time and friendships she established during her time on the show.

“I miss the trips and the camaraderie,” Glanville explained. “You’re basically getting paid to have a party.”

To see more of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, tune into new episodes of Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. No word yet on when Glanville’s cameo episode will air.