Scott Disick Reveals Why He Invites Ex Kourtney Kardashian On Trips With Sofia Richie & Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may not be dating, like fans have hoped, but their relationship as co-parents is just as heartwarming. In a new interview on Kourtney’s lifestyle website, Poosh, this week, Disick opened up about his family trips with his former girlfriend, their three kids, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie. To many, that situation may sound like an awkward disaster, but to Kardashian and Disick, it’s completely normal. How do they do it?

The 35-year-old Flip It Like Disick star explained that he and Kardashian, 40, just want their kids to have both parents around, especially on vacations, according to Hollywood Life.

“I’m not going to make our kids miss out on things because we couldn’t figure out how to be a couple,” Disick told Kourtney as they sat on a big cozy couch together for the video interview. “I’d never want you to miss out.”

Kourtney and Disick share three children together: son Mason, 9, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 4. Last month, the family jetted off to Finland together along with Disick’s 20-year-old model girlfriend. Disick also tagged along with the Kardashian-Jenner clan on their trip to Bali in October.

“I don’t think everybody can [go on vacation together]… it’s not our advice to tell other people how they want to live, but you know, different strokes for different folks,” Disick continued.

Kourtney added that they both think it’s important for the kids to have these memories as a family, but they also value their own times with the children. For example, the mother of three will sometimes send the kids away with Disick while she makes her own plans.

“I think it’s nice to do things together and we can have our own experiences separately too,” she said.

Kardashian and Disick ended their nine-year relationship in 2015. The two struggled with co-parenting at first, but did manage to put their differences aside for the sake of the children.

Thankfully, Richie has no problems with Kourtney and Disick’s close relationship, either. In fact, a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians addressed Richie’s feelings towards the co-parents, and the conclusion was that the three of them get along very well. A source also told People earlier this month that there isn’t any bad blood between Kardashian, Disick, and Richie, despite the fact that some of the reality show’s fans would like to see some drama.

“They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” the source said.