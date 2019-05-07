Kim Kardashian Rib Removal Rumors Resurface After Met Gala, Remain Unsubstantiated

Kim Kardashian turned some heads at the Met Gala on Monday night. The reality star was clad in a trompe l’oeil frock created by French designer Thierry Mugler, along with a notable “dripping wet” look.

Kim Kardashian’s slim-waisted aesthetic drew so much attention, per Page Six, that it led to some social media rumors that the look required a bizarre body modification procedure — one that entailed having one or more ribs removed. The Star reported last year that Kardashian had undergone such a procedure, while the Australian website New Idea suggested that the Met Gala look “confirms” the truth of the rumor in a headline. The copy attached to said headline, however, would go on to detail the rumors as “outlandish allegations.”

There is no evidence that Kardashian has ever undergone a procedure to have ribs removed. The vast majority of rib-removal stories about celebrities over the years have been downright false, or at least have rarely been substantiated.

Gossip Cop has debunked the rib-removal rumors surrounding Kim Kardashian, while Kardashian, per The Inquisitr, told a fan on Twitter last year that she’s “flattered” by the rib speculation.

The popular celebrity followed a strict training regimen heading into the Met Gala, per an Instagram Story by her trainer that was quoted by Page Six.

“Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f**king week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated,” trainer Melissa Alcantara said, per the story. Kardashian has also spoken out, over the years, about waist training — as well on wearing corsets for slow body modification.

Per Snopes, female celebrities like Cher, Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Fonda, Racquel Welch and Tori Spelling have been the subject of rib-removal rumors in the past, as has male celebrity Marilyn Manson.

Loading...

While patients sometimes have ribs removed for serious health concerns, such surgeries aren’t typically performed for cosmetic purposes. Pixie Fox, the woman who underwent numerous surgeries to resemble a “living doll,” told Closer magazine a few years ago that she had seen six ribs removed. However, she added that — in doing so — she had a difficult time finding a doctor willing to perform the procedure.

In addition to her prep for the Met Gala, Kardashian has been busy with her burgeoning law career. Kardashian, who recently announced plans to study law, has helped free 17 prisoners in the last 90 days via her 90 Days of Freedom campaign, per TMZ.

Kardashian met with President Trump last spring in order to discuss criminal justice reform. Not long afterward, the president agreed to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, for whom the reality star had advocated. Per Vox, Johnson is a great grandmother in her 60s who was serving a prison sentence for drug trafficking.