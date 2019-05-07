Wendy Williams Reportedly Not Surprised By Estranged Husband’s Divorce Demands

Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, are currently navigating their divorce, but Wendy is said to be keeping her cool.

According to Hollywood Life, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter last month amid rumors that he had been cheating on her, and that he fathered a love child with his alleged mistress.

Hunter reportedly responded to the divorce filing by asking for both spousal support and child support for the couple’s 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

However, Williams is taking it all in stride, and is said to be just fine with Hunter’s demands, all the while not letting it get her down.

“It is business as usual for Wendy regarding Kevin’s new divorce demands. She is not surprised, nor is she even fazed by what he is asking for,” the insider told the outlet.

As for the unusual child support demand, Williams is said to understand that her son is technically an adult, but since he is in college he will need things, and she is just fine taking care of those expenses for him.

“Wendy does feel slightly offended because the way she sees it, she has been the one that has been supporting both Kevin and his alleged baby momma all this time,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams isn’t about to let her divorce drag her down. The talk show host reportedly has a renewed sense of energy when it comes to life, and is ready for a fresh start with her son.

Sources tell People Magazine that Wendy is completely focused on herself and the life she wants, now that she has officially split with Kevin.

Reportedly, one of Williams’ biggest priorities is building up her empire. Wendy’s show already boasts solid viewership from her loyal fans, and she’s ready to kick it up a notch.

The insider says that the talk show host taking the reins when it comes to the show and her career, something that her estranged husband used to take care of when he was an executive producer on the series, and her personal manager.

One source says that Williams wasn’t kept in the dark about the behind-the-scenes matters of her show, but that she usually never asked about the daily operations.

Following her divorce filing, Wendy had Kevin fired from her show, and also relieved him of his duties as her manager.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by watching her talk show, which airs weekdays. Check local listings for time and channel.