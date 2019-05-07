‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Sharon Drops A Bombshell On Rey

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, May 8, brings an unusual kiss for Elena after she notices Devon crying on the couch. Plus, Sharon gives Rey some necessary details about her past, and Traci adopts an entirely new persona.

Devon (Bryton James) gives Elena (Brytni Sarpy) mixed signals, according to SheKnows Soaps. With so much stress after Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) death, Devon is seeing his late wife Hilary (Mishael Morgan). The Inquisitr reported that Devon kisses Elena thinking that she’s Hilary, and Elena can tell that something strange is happening since the kiss fells off.

Despite the weirdness, Devon and Elena continue growing closer as they talk through the situation. While their first kiss was sort-of a case of mistaken identity, that doesn’t mean they won’t have more kisses in the future.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) opens up about her past to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Rey feels confused by Victor’s (Eric Braeden) request that Sharon help Adam (Mark Grossman) regain his memories. There are plenty of things that Sharon’s new boyfriend doesn’t know about her past, so she gets him up to date about the whole Adam thing.

It may be difficult for Rey to wrap his head around all of it, especially considering Adam stole Sharon’s daughter Faith and made Ashley (Eileen Davidson) believe Faith was hers and Victor’s daughter. Yes, it’s a twisted a shocking tale that Sharon has to share with Rey. Of course, she might be tempted to gloss over that part, and talk about their marriage instead.

It’s almost like Jack (Peter Bregman) telling Kerry (Alice Hunter) about his past all those months ago. It seemed nearly every day, Kerry learned another tidbit and met another ex-wife. Rey is going to experience the same type of thing as he gets to know Sharon better. The question is, will Rey be able to handle all of Sharon’s baggage?

Traci (Beth Maitland) adopts a new persona. It’s been an incredibly rough year for Traci with her mom Dina (Beth Maitland) suffering from Alzheimer’s. Added to that, Traci’s siblings, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), have been working to tear each other apart and damaging the family business in the process.

Finally, Traci has found her muse in Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) story, and she’s writing again. Traci created a fictionalized version of a heartbroken Cane, and she’s writing about his life, as part of that process, Traci gives herself an entirely new persona as well.