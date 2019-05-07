Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Lashes Out While Quinn Celebrates

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 7 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will shock Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). The dressmaker and his chemist wife will have a disagreement which will rock the foundations of their marriage. Ridge and Brooke will face yet another challenge as Ridge’s truthful opinion shakes Brooke’s trust in him.

The majority of Brooke and Ridge’s arguments are about their children and their personal lives. Both Brooke and Ridge are fiercely protective of their kids and have been known to fight tooth and nail for their sake. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that they are in disagreement about their adult children once again.

Ridge will stun Brooke when he tells her how he really feels about the situation Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam (Scott Clifton), and Hope (Annika Noelle) find themselves in, per The TV Watercooler. Since Brooke is firmly in the Liam and Hope camp, it seems as if her husband may disagree with her opinion. Ridge has never been shy about voicing his thoughts and he will probably tell his wife that he disagrees with her point of view. Brooke will be stunned at Ridge’s opinion.

Ridge reveals to Brooke what Thomas’ intentions are for Hope today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/sVUl7lyUoL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 7, 2019

In the past year, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Ridge tried to urge Liam to forgive Steffy for sleeping with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). He blamed Bill for Steffy’s transgressions and did everything in his power to help them reunite. Likewise, Brooke wanted to see Hope with Liam. She invited Liam to stay at the cabin when he moved out of his marital home and encouraged Liam to break his vows to Steffy.

At Brooke’s house, she and Ridge will get into an argument about their children. Of course, Ridge still feels that Liam belongs with Steffy. This is especially true now that the girls are growing up without a father under the same roof. He may feel that Thomas’s reasoning has some merit to it. If Liam returned to Steffy, then Hope, Douglas, and Thomas could have their own family together.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke will be outraged that Ridge still believes that Liam and Steffy belong together now that Hope and Liam are married. Brooke has never felt that it’s appropriate for anyone to come between spouses unless it’s in her or her kin’s best interests.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.