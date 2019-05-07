Watch Jennifer Lopez Walk In On Katy Perry Changing Into A Burger Suit In The Met Gala Bathroom

JLo looked pretty confused after she stumbled into Katy getting into a sparkly burger ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry suffered a bit of an awkward moment while in the bathroom at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. Per Buzzfeed, the two popstars had a bit of a run-in as Perry changed into a seriously outrageous costume during the prestigious annual fashion event which took place at New York’s The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In a new video shared online, Katy could be seen changing out of her over-the-top chandelier costume which she walked the red carpet in to make another statement in a huge sparkly burger outfit for the after party.

Katy could be seen opening up the outfit – which had a large slit at the back – to place it around her body while she even rocked a large stick on her head.

However, as she tried to struggle into the ensemble while rocking a green leaf-inspired mini-dress, JLo could be seen walking into view after seemingly not realizing that Katy was having a costume change during the event, which had a theme this year of ‘Camp: Notes On Fashion’.

In her 1920’s inspired beaded ensemble, Jennifer – who attended with fiance Alex Rodriguez – then made her way up to Katy and the person filming her while seemingly not aware that the person walking into the burger was actually the popstar. The person behind the camera then said, “Hi, JLo!,” as the surprised singer and actress made her way past and looked a little confused.

Katy Perry being a hamburger and Jennifer Lopez walking in on her in the bathroom at the #metgala will forever be iconic pic.twitter.com/BbzObt8cZw — ‎ً (@suddenlyistan) May 7, 2019

Twitter had a whole lot to say about the moment between the twosome, who have both served as judges on the American Idol panel.

The social media video was flooded with comments from fans, with some even calling Jennifer’s awkward bathroom encounter with the “365” singer during the 2019 Met Gala “iconic.”

This is ICONIC, JLO Katy in the same video, ???????? — Midou It's ME!???? (@Swiftiebyheart5) May 7, 2019

Katy Perry pulled a Mariah Carey “I don’t know her” moment by completely ignoring Jlo in order to get in her hamburger suit pic.twitter.com/U1wxdKZ1Ru — ⚰️ (@lana_banana0_0) May 7, 2019

Is anyone else fascinated to see a-listers in toilets ????????. Jlo didn't even say hi to Katy Perry, I'm in shock — Beth (@Hiiii_Alll) May 7, 2019

This was awkward to watch but eh I can relate.. I usually feel like Katy amongst a bunch of JLo’s https://t.co/Qew5NmEsqV — Aaliyah Love (@AaliyahLove69) May 7, 2019

most days i think i feel the same way as katy perry stuffing herself into a giant hamburger suit in the bathroom while a gorgeous jlo basically ignores her — lolo mo trash (@tiyangchang) May 7, 2019

Though neither star has officially commented on their bathroom encounter on social media, it seems as if both pop superstars had a pretty great night out either way.

But this isn’t the first time Lopez and Perry’s appearances at the Met Gala has caused a bit of a stir.

Back in 2017, Jennifer and Madonna were both accused of not looking too impressed to seeing the “I Kissed A Girl” singer performing during the fashion event two years ago

The Daily Mail shared photos of the twosome with some bizarre reactions on their faces as Katy took to the stage to perform the track “Bon Appétit” after a video of their reaction from inside the event was posted to social media.

However, Lopez then rose from her seat and began to dance during the rap portion of the single, which was taken from Perry’s album Witness.