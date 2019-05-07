Kacey Musgraves Attends The Met Gala As A Barbie And Social Media Can’t Get Enough

Over the past year, Kacey Musgraves has been making a huge name for herself. The Country songstress was another celebrity to make a lot of impact on the Met Gala red carpet last night and it’s not very surprising.

In a series of tweets building up to the look, Musgraves teased fans that she would be turning up to the event but didn’t specify what she would be wearing. 14 hours ago, she tweeted a photo of a Barbie hair salon letting fans know she was getting ready. A couple of hours later, she posted another photo of which consisted of a Barbie doll in its box wearing an all pink outfit. In the caption of the tweet, she referenced Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.”

When Kacey turned up to the event, she walked onto the carpet as if she was a real-life Barbie doll in a blonde wig. Her look was completely identical to the photo of the doll she posted previously to her social media. The pink leather dress had a slit at the front which allowed Musgraves to show off her legs while posing for photographers. From the pink sunglasses in one hand to the plastic looking bag in the other, Kacey nailed this look. Her blonde wig looked incredible on the “High Horse” hitmaker proving she is versatile. She wore a pair of silver heels to match her silver earrings while everything remained bright pink.

Barbie at the #MetGala! @KaceyMusgraves makes her entrance looking fabulously campy as the iconic doll. #MetCamp pic.twitter.com/zS10wDF7Ku — The Met (@metmuseum) May 6, 2019

Her fans went pretty wild on Twitter as soon as photos hit the internet which was to be expected after how much effort was put into this whole look.

“That purse!! The whole thing!! I’M DEAD!! That is camp to perfection!,” one user tweeted.

“KACEY YOU KILLED IT I LOVE YOU BARBIE,” another wrote in cap locks.

“4 years ago Kacey Musgraves was out here singing about how she ain’t Pageant Material and now she’s at the # MetGala as Barbie come to life. Show me a more iconic glow up. We stan a yeehaw dreamgirl”

“Kacey Musgraves is the #MetGala Barbie we deserve,” someone claimed.

2019 is the year of winning for the “Rainbow” songstress as not only is she nailing red carpet looks, but she is also winning big at music award ceremonies. This year, she won all four Grammy Awards she was nominated for — Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy,” Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies,” and Best Country Album and Album of the Year for Golden Hour.

Korean phenomenon BTS admitted they would be up for a collaboration with Musgraves after she suggested they should do something together which The Inquisitr recently reported.