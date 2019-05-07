Gwen Stefani Shows No Sign Of Aging Wearing A Jeweled Leotard And Fishnet Tights At The Met Gala

Gwen Stefani was one of many A-listers who attended the Met Gala event last night in New York. The guests who were told that the theme would be “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” rocked up to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in style.

Someone who stood out was Gwen who has always been known for her fashion sense ever since her No Doubt days. Stefani was representing Jeremy Scott on the night who is the creative director for Moschino. She wore a white sparkly jeweled leotard which had a lot of detailing on it. Gwen kept is glamourous accessorizing the look with a jeweled necklace, which complimented the garment. She wrapped her body with a fur jacket which had a super long train. Gwen who is 49 years of age proved yet again that aging isn’t something that she can relate to. She applied a red lipstick which is a signature move she has been owning for years.

Gwen’s look was so impactful that when she left her hotel to attend the event, her fans went wild which is well documented in a fan video on Twitter.

British Vogue tweeted a link for fans to watch her getting ready for the big event.

Stefani had her hair up in a high ponytail which was reminiscent of her No Doubt days during the Rock Steady era which didn’t get unnoticed by her hardcore fans.

“Rock Steady/WYWF/Vegas vibes” someone described the stunning star’s appearance.

“She literally is giving me Rock Steady era hair. I love her so f****** much @gwenstefani # MetGala,” another said with passion.

Another blonde haired beauty that also owned the carpet was Lady Gaga, who revealed four outfits while posing for photographers. The Inquisitr reported this with her fans reactions.

Gwen is currently embarking on a huge Las Vegas residency titled “Just A Girl,” which is named after one of No Doubt’s most iconic songs. The run of shows started June 27 last year and she finished the third leg in March. The show will continue in July and is scheduled to run until November this year. All the shows are performed at the Zappos Theater.

With No Doubt, Stefani released six studio albums — No Doubt, The Beacon Street Collection, Tragic Kingdom, Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and Push and Shove.

In 2004, she embarked on her own solo career and has since released four studio albums — Love. Angel. Music. Baby., The Sweet Escape, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.