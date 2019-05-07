‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Says ‘Boys Suck’ Amid Adam Spott Drama, Plus She Dishes On New House

Scheana Marie wants a real man.

Scheana Marie is looking for a real man after her up and down relationship with Adam Spott seemingly came to an end during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

After fans watched as Scheana opened up to Lala Kent and Kristen Doute about the heartache she’s experienced due to her complicated relationship with the model, she appears to be ready to move on from their relationship for good and find someone new and more mature.

“Boys suck! Where are the real men at!?” she asked her fans and followers on Twitter days ago.

As fans saw during Season 7, Adam appeared to have major commitment issues and didn’t want to settle down with Scheana, even though the couple was sleeping together and spending tons of time together. He also got upset when he learned that Scheana had been with another guy. But, as Scheana explained, she couldn’t just sit around and wait for the day when Adam would suddenly decide to commit.

Also on Twitter recently, Scheana reacted to an article in which photos of her new vacation property in Palm Springs, California were seen.

“This is before I moved in and def is NOT how I’ve decorated my house,” she confirmed.

Scheana purchased her first home earlier this year but continues to live in her main residence in Marina Del Ray, which fans saw during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

During one of the early episodes of the show, Scheana was seen welcoming her cast mates into her rented waterfront home after they were seen complaining about how far the apartment was from their own homes in West Hollywood, California.

In other Scheana Marie news, the reality star recently celebrated her birthday on a yacht with a number of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Billie Lee, and Ariana Madix, as other members of the show, including Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder, enjoyed a trip to Paris, France.

While it is not yet known whether or not the cast is currently filming the eighth season of the show, it certainly seems that way now that they’ve all reunited on separate continents for major group events. Plus, Scheana’s birthday celebrations have been known to kick off each season.

To see more of Scheana and her co-stars, tune into the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion, which airs tonight, May 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.