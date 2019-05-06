Meghan Markle’s Delivery Of The Royal Baby Compared To A ‘Hollywood Production’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Monday. The happy couple announced the news via Instagram, but sources claim that delivery was far from calm and peaceful.

According to Radar Online, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went to extremes when it came to the birth of their little prince. The couple allegedly hired a ton of security and figured out a way to sneak around the media when it came time to deliver the baby boy.

Sources tell the outlet that the couple went on “decoy dummy runs” to distract photographers and fans from the real goings-on. Fake cars and police escorts were said to be played near Meghan and Harry’s home to confuse the media.

“In typical fashion, Meghan turned her labor into a Hollywood-style production. There were reports by fans all last week of official-looking police escorts near her home, and everyone thinks she asked royal security to put them on display deliberately to confuse fans and photographers,” an insider revealed.

“It was such a waste of money and shows her total disregard for the British taxpayers,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were said to have traveled to Frimley Park hospital in a Toyota, the same car rumored to have carted the duchess around London when she began dating Harry.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry’s birth announcement is different than the royals of the past, who usually pose on the hospital steps with their newborn baby in tow in order to officially introduce the child to the world. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would not be partaking in that tradition, which angered some people.

“Part of the royals’ duty is to please the public as they pay their salaries. Meghan has just made a happy event bitter for a lot of people,” one insider claimed.

However, it seems that Harry and Meghan will be giving everyone a look at the baby boy, which he says has yet to be named, in the next few days.

Prince Harry spoke with the media following the birth of his son and beamed as she revealed he was amazed by both his newborn baby and wife, revealing that they would be giving fans a peek at the child within the week.

Fans can follow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their official Instagram page, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely share updates on their new little bundle of joy.