Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father Reportedly ‘Stunned And Heartbroken’ To Hear Of Grandchild’s Birth

Thomas Markle was left out of the official birth announcement, which included the name of mother Doria Ragland.

According to Radar Online, Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas, was reportedly “stunned and heartbroken” to learn of the birth of his sixth grandchild.

A source told the media outlet that the father learned of the news “over a lonely junk food breakfast.”

“He’s as devastated as any grandfather would be who isn’t being given the chance to see his grandchild, but the heartbreak is even more intense for him as it is going to be one of the most famous children in the world.”

On May 6, The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a 7-pound, 3-ounce baby boy, and released a birth announcement that would only serve to make her estranged father more despondent. The official announcement declared his ex-wife, Doria Ragland, “is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild.” Thomas’ name was nowhere to be seen.

“He’s still devastated Meghan still hasn’t spoken to him since before her wedding, and the arrival of this child is more than bittersweet for him — it’s heartbreaking.”

Thomas had made public pleas on programs such as England’s Good Morning show where he implored host Piers Morgan to help negotiate a meeting between him and Meghan, reported Radar Online. An insider said these open appeals for a reunion will fall on deaf ears.

“He wasn’t much of a dad, so nobody expects him to step up for his grandchild. He’s doing whatever he can to catch a ride on the gravy train!”

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas, was “stunned and heartbroken” to see news his sixth grandchild had been born. https://t.co/e4k4HdYUma — Radar Online (@radar_online) May 6, 2019

Meghan allegedly broke ties with her father after he took money for a fake photo spread prior to her wedding and has not spoken to him since. There were also reports that the former Hollywood lighting director hung up on Harry when the royal reprimanded him for leaking information to the media.

Another source told Radar that the royals view Thomas as an opportunist, while Meghan was undecided about the situation but has turned away from her father in order to protect her way of life.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s American relatives are slamming the duchess for cutting off her dad, interpreting it as a slight against the rest of them. Her estranged half-sister Samantha has been very free in giving interviews to the press about her sister’s marriage. She recently gave another one blasting her half-sibling for her actions. She said the former actress didn’t deserve any empathy for turning on her family.

As far as the British royal family is concerned, an insider noted that they have basically directed Meghan to minimize all contact with her father, pressuring her to choose between her him or her status as Duchess.

There is no indication as to whether Thomas will ever have to opportunity to see baby Sussex. According to locals in his hometown of Rosarito, Mexico, the 74-year-old has been looking “unwell” as of late.