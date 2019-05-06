Raquel Leviss Responds To James Kennedy Cheating Rumors During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: What Does She Say?

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy were confronted about the ongoing rumors of his alleged infidelity during the reunion special for Vanderpump Rules Season 7. Surprisingly, Leviss admitted that she does have her doubts when it comes to Kennedy’s faithfulness.

After Leviss questioned Lala Kent’s alleged confirmation of Kennedy’s supposed cheating by pointing out that Kent wasn’t actually present, Ariana Madix revealed that she was informed by the couple that they were embarking on a “fresh start” when she moved to Los Angeles.

Andy Cohen then asked Leviss if she believed that Kennedy wasn’t faithful to her prior to moving in with one another.

“I think that James wasn’t completely faithful to me before we moved in together,” she admitted, according to a sneak peek shared by Bravo TV.

As Madix pointed out, Leviss wasn’t living in Los Angeles during much of her relationship with Kennedy but, as fans have seen on Vanderpump Rules, she frequently visited the musician when she wasn’t modeling — or studying.

After moving to Los Angeles last year, Leviss took on a bigger role on Vanderpump Rules. As the cast seemingly assembles for filming on Season 8, she appears to be headed for a full-time position. After all, she was recently given a waitressing gig at SUR Restaurant — and, over the weekend, she was in attendance during Scheana Marie’s birthday party, an event which typically kicks off each new season.

When Vanderpump Rules Season 7 first began airing last year, Leviss was confronted by a number of her co-stars — including Kennedy’s ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute. Her co-stars claimed that Kennedy was allegedly sleeping with a woman named Hope for several years, something which Kennedy denied.

Although Leviss seemed to be suspicious about the way in which Kennedy conducted himself prior to their new living arrangement, she appeared to be convinced that he hadn’t recently cheated on her.

“I know James hasn’t cheated on me in the way the girls related to Vanderpump Rules claim to say,” Leviss told Hollywood Life earlier this year.

In the same report, an insider claimed that while Leviss does care about Kennedy — and would love for him to be faithful to her — she has no intention of ending her relationship with Kennedy, regardless of what he has or hasn’t done. The insider claims that Leviss truly loves being on Vanderpump Rules.

To see more of Leviss and Kennedy, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion. The show airs this evening 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.