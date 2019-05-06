Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton’s Feud Could Be Repaired By The New Royal Baby, Says Parenting Expert

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince William, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Monday morning. The royal baby now joins his cousins, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

According to The Daily Mail, there have been rumors for months that Meghan Markle is having a bit of trouble fitting into the royal family, especially when it comes to her relationship with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The two duchesses haven’t commented on the rumors of their feud, but sources claim that tensions have been high between William and Kate and Meghan and Harry over the last year.

The fact that Meghan and Harry moved out of Kensington Palace to start a life away from William and Kate at Frogmore Cottage also offered some insight into the strained relationship.

Now, parenting expert Richard Conway says that the new little royal baby could be just what the family needs to get over the rift that’s been between them since Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

“The arrival of any new baby will bring a warmth to the family like no other, uniting them to together to welcome the newborn. Although the royals are a bit different from the rest of us it will undoubtedly be the same for them, even if Meghan and Kate have a tense relationship,” Conway stated.

“Meghan is from a very different background than the others in the family and will have her own ideas and values from her own childhood. However, despite this she will have to follow the royals’ rules, meaning although some elements might differ, Meghan and Kate will both have to bring their children up in similar ways,” Richard Conway added.

However, the royal feud may not just be between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Their husbands, Princes William and Harry, may actually have some animosity between them as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the brothers allegedly didn’t see eye to eye when it came to Harry asking Meghan for her hand in marriage.

Sources tell People Magazine that when Harry revealed to the family that he planned to propose to Meghan, William, who dated Kate for eight years before popping the question, warned his younger brother that he was moving much too fast with Markle.

An insider says that the conversation didn’t go well and that Harry walked away with hurt feelings.

Fans can expect to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby boy in the coming days when they officially introduce the little prince to the world.