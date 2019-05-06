‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Says She Doesn’t Condone ‘Evil And Hatred Behavior’

Last week, it was revealed that Jenelle Evans’ husband killed her French bulldog puppy for nipping at their 2-year-old daughter. After a fan retweeted a post allegedly written by Leah Messer’s mom speaking out against David’s actions, Leah chimed in with her own thoughts on Twitter.

In the post, Leah’s mom urged fans not to judge how the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast treats animals based on the actions of Jenelle’s husband. Leah replied to the screenshot of the Instagram post via Twitter and explained her thoughts. Although she didn’t reference the events surrounding Jenelle and her husband directly, she did make it clear that she doesn’t condone “evil and hatred behavior.”

“I think the behavior from other cast does reflect on us… and it’s good for our viewers to KNOW we do not condone the evil and hatred behavior!”

Since the shocking news broke, Teen Mom 2 and even Teen Mom OG cast members have slowly been speaking out about the incident.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry released a statement on Sunday explaining that neither she nor her company, Pothead Haircare, condones animal cruelty. The mom of three was met with some backlash from fans who accused her of taking the opportunity to promote her company. However, she explained that she didn’t need to use “somebody else’s tragedy” to do that.

Kailyn Lowry isn’t the only one to speak out, though. Briana DeJesus also released a statement. Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG has a long-running feud with Jenelle Evans, but she took to Twitter to express her thoughts. Despite the feud between her and the mom of three, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber stressed that she hopes Jenelle “makes the right decision.”

Although Jenelle reportedly left her home after the incident, it is reported that she was home on Sunday. The Teen Mom 2 star posted a photo collecting eggs from a chicken coop. While she hasn’t openly stated that she is back home, some fans took the photo to mean that she is back on the land that she shares with David.

Jenelle Evans spoke out to Us Weekly last week about the situation and released a statement.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids. [Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes from Season 9. While the cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B, Jenelle has not reportedly started filming yet.