‘RHOA’ Stars NeNe Leakes And Cynthia Bailey Almost Have Awkward Showdown At The Kentucky Derby

Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes reportedly swiftly avoided each other at the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars haven’t been on the best of terms after an explosive three-part reunion last month. Hollywood Life shared that the two friends came to blows over Bailey’s decision to invite former RHOA star Kenya Moore to her Seagram’s launch during the show’s finale.

The feuding stars were reportedly both at the Kentucky Derby this weekend and almost faced each other head-on. The two were both invited to the same party at the event and decided to ignore each other for the night. A source reportedly told the outlet that the women decided to not have an “uncomfortable” run-in with each other or get into an argument at the event.

“Neither tried to start any drama and just kept to themselves and acted like the other wasn’t even there,” the source said. “Neither made an attempt to talk to the other whatsoever.”

Bailey was reportedly at the party with her boyfriend, Mike Hill, and RHOA star Tanya Sam and her fiance, Paul Judge. Viewers of RHOA recall that Sam and Leakes have also exchanged negative words toward each other during Season 11 of the show. Leakes was reportedly in the company of her friends, and both women stayed with their respective parties during the social gathering.

“Nobody seemed to be bothered by the other being there, but they acted like total strangers which is sad,” the source continued. “The two still haven’t seen each other since the reunion.”

While Leakes claims that Bailey knew the Glee alum and Moore were at odds with each other, the model vehemently denies the claims. Bailey said she didn’t know Moore was going to attend and that co-star Kandi Burruss was the one who brought Moore to the party without her knowledge. Leakes also claims that Bailey is currently plotting a staged engagement to Hill as a way to secure her spot on the Bravo show.

The Inquisitr previously shared that shortly after the reunion taped, Leakes unfollowed Bailey on social media, as well as several other cast members.

Both Leakes and Bailey are reportedly set to return to RHOA for Season 12. The reality show is getting ready to start taping the new season in June. Sources say Leakes and Bailey are both, “looking forward to filming the next season” and filming will be “interesting” as the women air out their beef.