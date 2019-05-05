Steph Curry Ripped On Twitter By Draymond Green’s Mom

It was bad enough that Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry had an uncharacteristically poor game Saturday, as the Warriors lost their playoff game to the Houston Rockets after Curry missed a dunk in the final minute of overtime. Adding insult to injury, on Saturday night, Curry was ripped on Twitter by the mother of one of his teammates.

Mary Babers, the mother of Curry’s longtime teammate, Draymond Green, responded on Twitter to an ESPN video of Curry’s missed dunk, per The Big Lead.

“He didn’t elevate to make the dunk..why not the easy two!,” Babers wrote on Twitter in response to the video. In a subsequent Twitter post, she shared a “regular season Steph vs. postseason Steph” meme.

Babers also retweeted several posts about the game, including video of Curry speaking at a postgame press conference, various tweets calling the referees and announcers biased against the Warriors, and intriguingly, multiple tweets from users praising another Warriors player, Kevin Durant, including one describing Durant as the best player in the league.

Babers had also been critical of the Warriors on social media, following one of the games in the Warriors’ first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, per Yahoo Sports.

Curry admitted after the game, per ESPN.com, that the 7-for-23 shooting game “wasn’t my night,” and admitted that he was embarrassed about the missed dunk. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 126-121 in Houston, cutting their lead in the Western Conference semifinal series to 2-1.

VIDEO: Steph Curry blows wide-open dunk in OT, Warriors immediately wave white flag and give up on comeback https://t.co/sD52JykuH2 pic.twitter.com/QzbN1uxJBp — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 5, 2019

The biggest story in the series to date, per The Inquisitr, has been the eye injury to Rockets star guard James Harden after he was poked by none other than Draymond Green during Game 2. Some Warriors players were quoted after Game 2 as stating that Harden may have been faking the extent of the injury, noting that Harden scored 29 points in the last 31 minutes of the game, once he returned.

Harden went on to score 41 points in the Rockets’ Game 3 win, while Durant scored 46 points in the losing effort for Golden State.

While Green’s mother certainly has a point about Curry’s performance in Game 3, it’s absolutely not fair to rip Curry’s career postseason performance. Curry has led the Warriors to three NBA championships, all of which Green was present for as well.

The winner of the Golden State-Houston series will face off against whoever wins the series between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.