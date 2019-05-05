Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Go To Disneyland With Brie Bella And Daniel Bryan For Birdie’s Birthday

Nikki Bella and her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev spent some time over the weekend at Disneyland. However, the couple wasn’t alone, as they were joined by Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, as well as Brie’s husband, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, and the couple’s daughter, Birdie. The four were there celebrating Birdie’s upcoming birthday, and it seems they all had a great time, as shown by the myriad of social media pics the group shared.

Both Brie and Artem shared a snapshot to Instagram that showed everyone smiling at Disneyland. With his post, Artem shared a quote from Walt Disney, while Brie Bella wrote about the trip to Disneyland on her Instagram photo.

“Celebrating Birdie’s Birthday early at Disneyland #mybabygirl is turning #two.”

Decked out in polka dot outfits, Nikki shared a snapshot on Instagram of herself and Brie holding hands with Birdie. While Nikki and Brie are wearing black and white polka dot outfits, little Birdie is wearing a red dress with polka dots.

Nikki included a fitting caption which read, “Minnie’s Trio,” and included the hashtag “happy birthday Birdie.”

In another photo shared by Nikki, she and her sister are wearing red skirts with white polka dots, with black shirts and Minnie Mouse ears.

“Twinning for and with the Bird. It was a Minnie day for us,” Nikki wrote on the Instagram post.

While a lot of the photos show Birdie having a great time at Disneyland for her birthday, Nikki also included a snap of herself with Artem on the Dumbo ride.

Loading...

Dating rumors have surrounded Nikki and Artem for months. The two first met when Nikki appeared on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars back in 2017. At the time, Nikki was romantically involved with WWE superstar John Cena. In fact, Cena proposed to Nikki in the ring at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. At the time, the couple had been dating since 2012. Although they were engaged, the two called it quits a year later, shortly before they were supposed to tie-the-knot. Although they tried to work on their relationship after calling off their engagement, Nikki released a statement to Us Weekly in July 2018, explaining that the two had “officially” gone their separate ways.

Last month, Nikki opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with Artem and revealed that they are “dating heavy,” but that she doesn’t like titles.

“We’re dating heavy. Like, I only stay the night at his house. Let’s put it that way. … But I don’t like the titles ‘boyfriend and girlfriend.’ It freaks me out.”