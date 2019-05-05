‘SNL’ Cold Open Features Hilarious Battle Between ‘GoT’ And ‘Avengers’ Characters On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

It was a night of nostalgia on Saturday Night Live as former cast member Adam Sandler returned to host the sketch comedy show for the first time ever. Skits throughout the night featured several other SNL alumni including Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig, and Chris Rock. One of the night’s funniest bits featured a Sandler Family Reunion where cast members all imitated some of the actors most notorious and loved movie characters of all time.

While Sandler did great in all of his scenes, one of the most memorable skits of the night didn’t feature him at all. The evening’s cold open was the popular SNL skit “Celebrity Family Feud.” Kenan Thompson portrayed host Steve Harvey yet again, as Game of Thrones characters were pitted against a foursome from Avengers: Endgame. A hilarious battle ensued, with one of the first jokes directed at the dark theme in last Sunday’s episode of GoT, per Deadline.

Team Avengers consisted of Ego Nwodim as Okoye, Alex Moffat as Thor, Leslie Jones as Groot, and Beck Bennett as Thanos. On the GoT side was Kyle Mooney as Bran Stark, Mikey Day as Tormund Giantsbane, Cecily Strong as Melisandre, Melissa Villaseñor as Arya Stark, and Kate McKinnon as Brienne of Tarth.

Will Heath / NBC

To say the cast nailed their character impersonations would be an understatement, with McKinnon’s Brienne and Ego’s Okoye portrayal being utter perfection. The first and only question asked to the teams was “Name something you might put on your bucket list,” seeing as both respected franchises were coming to an end.

Brienne buzzed in first suggesting she’d like a hookup with Jaime Lannister, but was given an X. Thor stole the round by saying he needed to repair the rainbow bridge to Valhalla, which equated to “travel” on the board.

Will Heath / NBC

The SNL cast continued to nail their impersonations throughout the sketch, with the GoT side eventually winning the round with the aid of Arya Stark who joined her team at the last minute, giving the winning answer. This, of course, was a parallel to Arya’s save-the-day moment during last Sunday’s episode of GoT, where she slew the Night King. Mooney’s performance as Bran Stark gained a lot of attention on social media when Kenan joked that he must have had some “good weed” and called him the “weird brother.”

In the final moments, both teams came together to kick off the show by shouting the iconic phrase: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday night at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC.