Olympic Star Lindsey Vonn Shows Off All Her Curves In Revealing White Swimsuit

Lindsey Vonn may be done with her Olympic career, but her body is still in game-ready condition.

The skiing champion was spotted at Miami Beach this weekend with boyfriend P.K. Subban taking in some sun and rocking a very revealing white swimsuit. The Daily Mail snapped some pictures of the 34-year-old athlete as she showed off her amazing physique

“The 5-foot-10 blonde beauty’s white suit featured large cut-outs under her arms, and highlighted her long, well-muscled legs,” the report noted. “She showed off a healthy glow, and her skimpy suit displayed tan lines from past bikinis.”

Lindsey and Subban have been dating for nearly a year, and the Nashville Predators defenseman was reportedly a big help when Lindsey had to end her competitive skiing career due to a string of injuries. After the world championships in Sweden this year, Vonn announced that she was hanging up the skis.

As the Montreal Gazette reported, Subban planned a surprise retirement party with a cake in the shape of a goat — which stood for “Greatest Of Al Time.”

“I had the whole year pretty much to plan for it,” Subban said. “You knew at some point she was going to retire. I think she enjoyed it. Now I have to figure out what I’m going to do for Valentine’s Day. I do have something planned for that. I’m a planner, I guess you could say.”

Lindsey Vonn flaunts fit body and reveals tan lines in white swimsuit https://t.co/AwDqnyaLwd via @DailyMailCeleb — Metodi Landzhev (@Metodi13Atlanta) May 5, 2019

Though her storied career may be over, Lindsey Vonn is still getting plenty of attention as she shifts into a modeling career. The former girlfriend of golfer Tiger Woods showed off her amazing bikini body for the Sports Illustrated body issue, and took to Instagram to share some of the revealing snaps with fans.

The picture was a huge hit, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and supportive comments from fans who wanted to support Vonn in her shift away from skiing and into a new career.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vonn’s February retirement came as something as a surprise to fans and the skiing world alike. She shared a lengthy Instagram post explaining that she finally started to feel like herself after a surgery last spring, but suffered another knee injury while skiing in Colorado. It was then that she realized her body could no longer handle competitive skiing.

But Lindsey Vonn seems to be enjoying the new phase of her career, taking in time to enjoy the sun and even saying she is thinking about starting a family.