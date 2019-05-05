Here’s What Apple’s Dark Mode Could Look Like On The 2019 iPhones

There has been no shortage of leaks and rumors surrounding Apple’s 2019 flagship iPhones, which have unofficially been dubbed the iPhone XI and XI Max. There has also been quite a bit of speculation surrounding the company’s mobile operating system, iOS, which is expected to see an update in June during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

And with so much information floating around, one graphic designer has taken the opportunity to combine Apple’s upcoming releases into a set of beautiful renders showing what the rumored dark mode expected in iOS 13 could look like on the 2019 iPhones, according to a report from Forbes.

Hasan Kaymak has managed to mimic Apple’s iconic attention to detail in order to create his own renders. The renders not only show off dark mode, but they also show off a sleeker approach to adding the third camera lens to the phone’s back panel. The three cameras are still in a rounded square and are still arranged in a triangular pattern, but Kaymak’s designs show a significantly flatter camera bulge than the ones previously seen.

Another noticeable part of Kaymak’s design is the notch on the front of the phone. While most flagship phones are now sporting a totally bezel-less look or a punch-hole design, it seems Apple might be sticking with its notch for 2019.

Forbes‘ Gordon Kelly doesn’t think the new iPhone will be winning any awards for best design but he doesn’t think the design will be a “complete train wreck” either. He went on to say that Apple’s real fireworks could be coming in 2020 with a rumored punch-hole redesign and the possible return of Touch ID.

This isn’t the first time designers have created renders of upcoming iPhones. In April, popular leaker, Steven Hemmerstoffer, who has gained a reputation of finding credible details about upcoming smartphones, teamed up with tech blog CashKaro to create a 360-degree look around Apple’s rumored triple-camera iPhones, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The leaked design concept from CashKaro showed a larger bulge for the camera and it’s currently unclear how Apple will actually tackle its improved camera setup.

And this is the #iPhoneXIMax! 360° video + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions + XI vs XI Max comparaison 5K renders, on behalf of @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/EErPaSz2MO pic.twitter.com/b7PbfmQ1fy — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2019

The iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max are expected to be announced by Apple in September. The company is also expected to announce an update to its current iPhone XR, which is rumored to be getting an additional camera lens. Kaymak has also created renders to match the dual camera system of the improved XR models.