Newest ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Promo Gives Away Major Spoilers Before Ban Is Lifted

So much for that whole 'ban' thing.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

“Don’t spoil the Endgame” has been the motto for the biggest movie release of 2019, with everyone begging those who have seen the film to not give away any plot details before people have had a chance to see it. Unfortunately, plenty of people couldn’t keep their mouths shut on social media, and some big-time spoilers were revealed nevertheless. Avengers: Endgame has been out in the United States for just over a week now, as the movie is halfway into its second weekend. The good folks at Marvel are lifting the unofficial spoiler ban this Monday, meaning outlets and media are free to talk about the movie’s biggest moments online come next week.

However, some of the social media pages for Marvel Studios are showing new promos that give away some major movie spoilers. The ban is days away, but it looks like someone at Marvel is not following the same rules. Yesterday, Marvel Studios shared a new promo on Instagram that spoils part of Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) story arc.

In the new TV spot, Thor is seen summoning both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker to his hands right before his fight with Thanos. For anyone who hasn’t seen Endgame, seeing Thor summon his hammer would be totally confusing.

In the film, the Avengers figure out how to time-travel — thanks to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) — which allows Thor and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) to travel to Asgard in 2013. While Thor is there, he speaks to his mother (Rene Russo) on the day of her death, and before traveling back to the present, he summons Mjolnir, shattering any doubts that he was not worthy enough to still wield his trusty weapon. Thor heads back to 2019 with his hammer, forgetting that it was ever destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok.

That’s not the only spoiler the new video gives away though. Tony can also be seen giving Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) back his shield, which Tony has had in his possession since Captain America: Civil War. Trailers already revealed that Cap would have his shield in Endgame, but the moment that he gets it back is something fans should really have seen play out on screen, and not in a promo.

Fans started filling up the comment section, shocked that Marvel Studios was giving away one of the biggest spoilers in the film before the ban was lifted. The movie might have had the biggest box office opening of all time, but that doesn’t mean everyone who has wanted to see Endgame has had a chance to just yet.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters everywhere.