‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: A Surprise Proposal Is Happening At The Nurses Ball

The General Hospital Nurses Ball is coming up this month. It’s expected to be full of entertainment, drama, and surprises. There is always plenty of romance as well. One particular couple may just have more than they bargained for this year.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps has teased that there will be a surprise proposal at the Nurses Ball. Who will get down on one knee? There are no details yet, but there are a number of possibilities. Finn is the logical guess as he has been waiting for a while now to propose to Anna Devane. He wants to spend the rest of his life with her, but there have been a number of obstacles in the way that have prevented him from doing so.

Finn already has a ring. Well, Robert has it at the moment, but as soon as he gets it back, he is ready to propose. Anna’s twin sister, Alex, had originally put doubts in his head about being with Anna. Robert had also cautioned him about Anna not being committed to a relationship. The Nurses Ball would be a great time for someone to propose, although it seems like Finn may want to do something like that in private. In addition, the spoilers did say that it would be a surprise proposal.

It’s possible that it could be Kevin who proposes to Ava Jerome. Of course, it would supposedly all be part of the plan to make Ryan come out of hiding. That public display would certainly be enough to make him furious. General Hospital spoilers have indicated that Ryan will show up at the Nurses Ball, so it’s going to be full of drama when that happens.

Kim and Julian have been dating for a while, but it’s doubtful that he would be ready for something like that, and Kim is grieving Oscar. Peter and Maxie are just beginning their romance, so a marriage wouldn’t be in the cards right now for them.

Whoever it is that proposes, it is expected to come as a surprise. General Hospital fans are gearing up to see this annual event that shows off plenty of talent among the cast. With Ryan Chamberlain showing up, that will definitely put a kink into the fun. It may turn out to be more of a nightmare for Ava, Kevin, and Felicia.

Keep watching General Hospital as May sweeps is here and will bring all of the drama with it.