Kim Kardashian Just Helped Free Another Inmate Serving A Life Sentence

Kim Kardashian and her legal team just helped get a second inmate released from serving a life sentence for a low-level drug offense. According to People, Jeffrey Stringer has served two decades behind bars, but now the man is back with his family in Miami, Florida, thanks to the reality star’s passion for justice reform.

Kim announced on Twitter that she had helped get Mr. Stringer out of prison with the help of her attorney by posting an image of the man’s family in Florida, who appear to be overjoyed with the result.

Kim worked with Brittany K. Barnett, Stringer’s lawyer, who argued that the three strikes law causes unnecessary harm to nonviolent drug offenders. While Kim didn’t do any of the lawyering in the case, she did fund the appeal.

This isn’t the first time she has been able to secure the release of a drug offender after the 38-year-old successfully petitioned Donald Trump to free Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent offender who was released last year.

After Johnson was released, Congress passed the FIRST STEP Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation meant to tackle criminal justice reform. The law was signed by Trump in December. Kim and her lawyers argued that the man should be released under the Act after he was sentenced to life thanks to the three-strikes law.

We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami – he served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work. pic.twitter.com/pbYicKmFpJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2019

Kim also worked to free Tennessee inmate Cyntoia Brown, and former inmate Matthew Charles. After Mr. Charles was released, Kim paid 5 years of his rent to help him find a new home.

“I am glad that Kim has stood with me since her hearing of my inhumane reincarceration situation back when I was ordered to return to prison,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Loading...

He told NBC that he had a difficult time finding housing, but Kim’s generosity helped put him on better footing.

“It’s tough for a person with a criminal record to find housing even though you’ve paid your debt to society, and have made significant changes in your life,” Mr Charles said. “As a nation, if we want to reduce recidivism, we can’t make it hard for people coming out of prison to succeed.”

Kim recently opened up to Vogue about her plants to become a lawyer and her work in criminal justice reform. She has been working on a national advocacy group for months visiting prisons and spearheading petitions to help get nonviolent offenders out from behind bars.

Mr. Stringer will be released on Monday.