‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Lala Kent Is Now A Bridesmaid In Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding

Lala Kent was initially not included in the bridal party.

Lala Kent was informed during the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 finale that she was not selected as a bridesmaid for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s upcoming wedding.

Although Cartwright would have loved to include all of her friends in her June 29 wedding, she was unable to do so and selected just a few of her co-stars, including Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie. That said, when it came to Kent, Cartwright ultimately had a change of heart, which Kent confirmed during a recent appearance on The Daily Dish podcast.

“She asked me to be a bridesmaid which was the most epic day ever,” Kent said. “Off-camera she asked me, over New Year’s Eve. We just had dinner… She just pulled me aside… It was pretty chic; it was in Miami at Swan, this new, chic eating place.”

As fans may recall, Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, traveled to Miami, Florida, Emmett’s hometown, at the end of 2018 and remained there to celebrate New Year’s Eve before venturing to The Bahamas for a couples getaway.

While Kent and Cartwright have been friends since shortly after Kent joined the Vanderpump Rules cast during the show’s fourth season as a SUR Restaurant hostess, they have become quite close over the past several months since they both became engaged and gone on a number of couples getaways with Emmett and Taylor.

Cartwright and Taylor became engaged in June of last year in Malibu, California and three months later, Kent and Emmett followed suit during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, while Cartwright and Taylor’s engagement was seen on the show, Kent and Emmett’s was not.

As for who will be included in the bridal party for Kent and Emmett’s April 18, 2020 wedding, that is not yet clear and may not be confirmed for another several months. That said, when it comes to the Vanderpump Rules cast, it’s safe to say that there will at least be a few cast members selected.

In other Vanderpump Rules news, Kent, Cartwright, and the rest of the ladies, including Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, are currently in Paris, France, where they are enjoying a girls trip that could mark the start of production on the eighth season of the show.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, Kent, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. The three-part reunion special begins airing on May 6.