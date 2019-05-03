‘Vanderpump’ Star Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval Isn’t Getting Paid For His Work At TomTom

Ariana Madix says that her boyfriend Tom Sandoval isn’t seeing any money for his hard work at the bar that sports his name. The Vanderpump Rules star told Danny Pellegrino that while things are going good at TomTom, he hasn’t seen a single dollar from the enterprise, according to Reality Tea.

As fans know, Lisa Vanderpump and her partners went into business with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz to create a West Los Angeles hot spot. People who watch the show will be familiar with the process of getting the bar off the ground, which aired on the show, from the moment Vanderpump proposed the idea to the day the team declared the spot officially open. Now that things have settled down a bit, Pellegrino asked Madix how things were going at the bar.

“Has [Sandoval] seen any money from that?” he asked.

“No,” she said. “Maybe. I don’t know if I should clarify. Am I allowed to say that? ”

She then hedged a bit more and concluded that Tom hasn’t seen any money from the bar.

The reality star went on to discuss the fact that people often ask her and Sandoval why he continues to work at SUR if he is the owner of a successful bar.

“People are like ‘Why are you bartending at SUR if you own TomTom?’ And I’m like ‘because he really does go behind the bar and he’s making tips.’ And he loves doing it,” she said.

Part of the issue seems to be that the group may not have created a solid contract before going into business together. That was certainly the case when Vanderpump and her partners created SUR.

Madix recently confronted Vanderpump on the finale episode of the show over the way that she treated the two Toms. But, according to Reality Blurb, she also knows that the argument will likely do more harm than good.

“Literally as the words were coming out of my mouth, I realized that it was a completely pointless endeavor. She’ll never take what I’m saying seriously. I’ll always be her, like, minion, you know? What is the point? All I’m going to do is make her mad,” Madix said.

She then added that Vanderpump will probably try to get revenge on the reality star and that she will likely just back out of the situation and stay out of it in the future.

Sandoval has made similar comments in the past, saying that Vanderpump and her husband Ken can be overly aggressive sometimes.