‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Paul Pushes Mia

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, May 6 reveal that the gig is up for Mia. Paul is onto her, and it’s a matter of time before the walls close in.

Paul (Doug Davidson) confronts Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) about attacking Lola (Sasha Calle), according to She Knows Soaps. He’s suspected Mia for a while now, and Paul tried to get Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) on the case. However, after Rey accepted Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) job offer to investigate Victor (Eric Braeden) in Las Vegas, Rey told Paul that he isn’t willing to jump through hoops to get his job back.

Now, Paul is on his own in figuring out the details of Lola’s attack, but Rey’s refusal to solve the case makes Paul more certain that his theory is correct. Of course, there’s little chance that Mia will confess to attacking Lola. Viewers will remember that Mia and Abby (Melissa Ordway) had a fight that evening, and an angry Mia believed she was pushing Abby. However, Lola borrowed Abby’s coat, and she was headed to tell Kyle she loved him when Mia pushed her and caused her to hit her head and fall into the icy Abbott pool.

Mia has a lot on her plate right now considering she’s pregnant, and she recently learned that Rey told Sharon (Sharon Case) about her secret, and Sharon warned Mia to stay out of her way. However, Mia may end up trying to take out Sharon the way she attempted to take out Abby. At least Sharon is aware of Mia’s potential to harm her.

Loading...

It seems that for now, Mia has given up on trying to win Rey back, and now she will have to wait to find out of Rey or Arturo (Jason Canela) is the father of her baby. Since Abby found out that Mia is pregnant, any possible chance of reconnection between Arturo and Abby is gone. The Inquisitr reported that Abby feels sparks with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominick). That leaves Arturo and Mia free to be together, and it looks like they will hook up shortly, which means Arturo could find himself trying to protect Mia and her unborn child from the consequences of her ill-conceived attack on Lola.

Paul knows that Mia attacked Lola, but he may not have full proof assembled to convict Mia of the crime. Plus, it seems like Paul also wants to get Rey for protecting his estranged wife.