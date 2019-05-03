Julianne Hough Jokingly Addresses Billboard Music Awards Fiasco, Shares Photo Of Paula Abdul Straddling Her

Julianne Hough is assuring her fans that she has nothing but love for Paula Abdul in her latest Instagram update.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Hough was injured during Abdul’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1. The dancer was accidentally hit in the throat by Abdul’s hat, which she Hough laughed off and then continued to enjoy the performance. The video of the incident was soon shared on Twitter and showed Hough’s initial reaction as a black fedora hit her. Hough later revealed to her social media followers that she had to nurse the injury with ice following the award show. Hough also showed herself wearing a neck brace while still wearing her metallic outfit.

On Thursday, May 2, the Dancing with the Stars alum addressed the incident on her Instagram page. In one photo, Abdul jumps on Hough and straddles her as the two smiles for the camera. In the second post, Hough reposts the video from the BMAs, and states in her caption that her neck is “fine.” The post was shared with Hough’s 4.5 million followers and received more than 200,000 likes and over 700 comments from Hough’s fans who shared her humor.

“I died seeing this,” one follower commented.

“Things you wish you could tell your childhood self! One day, and you’re not going to believe this – but…. hahaha,” another follower chimed.

Hough also laughed the incident off on Twitter, stating that it was “an honor” to be hit by the star. In another post, the Footloose actress showed off her stunning award show look. In her slideshow, Hough also rocked her new haircut, a blonde bob that hits just a little below her ears.

“Fresh cut, no pants, can’t lose,” Hough captioned. “Had the most magical night at the @bbmas, thank you for having me @nbc!

E! News shared that Hough wasn’t the only one who thoroughly enjoyed Abdul’s performance. The former American Idol judge performed a six-minute medley of her classic songs like “Straight Up,” “Vibeology” and “Opposites Attract.” Abdul’s performance reportedly coincides with the 30th anniversary of “Straight Up.” Abdul is also set to kick off her Las Vegas residency Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl at Flamingo Las Vegas in August. The singer told Billboard that the residency is fitting, as she considers Las Vegas as her second home.

“I feel like this is the time to do an intimate, fun and exciting show,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to be in Las Vegas on the Strip performing.”