Kourtney Kardashian Says She & Scott Disick Are Soulmates

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were seen during the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians taking a trip to Bali with their kids and Kourtney’s sisters.

According to E! News, Kourtney told her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, that when she and Disick went for a reading with a Bali healer, they were told that they were soulmates, and she doesn’t disagree.

Although Kourtney and Scott are not currently together, they did spend 10 years with one another and share three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. This makes them a modern family, and they are both open to believing that they are soulmates, at least in a loose definition of the word.

“Scott and I, we’re going to be in each others’ lives forever. Like, we are soulmates in a sense. No matter what. Whether we’re ever together again or not,” Kourtney stated.

Scott had his own take on the reading, revealing that it doesn’t really matter to him as long as he and Kourtney and their children are happy.

“I mean, we have three children, we love each other and we’re family. And I’m happy with that,” said Disick, who is currently dating model Sofia Richie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are in a great place in their co-parenting relationship at the moment. They are not only friends but have a deep love for one another and their kids. The pair are even said to be spending a lot of time together with Scott’s girlfriend, model Sofia Richie.

“As much as people would love there to be, there isn’t any drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney,” an insider told People Magazine, adding that Disick and Kardashian spend a “ton” of time together with Richie in tow and that Kourt trusts Sofia with her kids.

“Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird,” the source added.

During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick revealed to Khloe Kardashian that Richie is fine with him having a close relationship with his baby mama.

However, Sofia did ask Scott to be open and honest with her when it came to Kourtney and the kids, adding that he finds her outlook on the situation extremely mature.

