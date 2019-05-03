Which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Is Planning Lala Kent’s Bachelorette Party?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are getting married next April.

Lala Kent is getting married in less than a year and before she says “I do” with fiance Randall Emmett, she will reportedly be treated to an “epic” bachelorette party thrown by her closest friends and co-stars.

According to a Hollywood Life report on May 2, the cast of Vanderpump Rules have started discussing ideas with one another for Kent’s upcoming celebration and have been doing so since shortly after her engagement to Emmett last September.

While the outlet revealed that several women are involved in the planning, including Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, and Kristen Doute, it is Stassi Schroeder who is said to be leading the charge.

“Although Stassi has sort of been spearheading the whole thing, the other women are all on board and have been pitching in with some ideas and how they can help,” a source said. “They’ve been saying they really want to make it an epic celebration that she won’t ever forget.”

As for what the Vanderpump Rules stars are planning, the insider said the ladies may embark on a girls’ weekend away or celebrate Kent’s upcoming wedding at a mocktail bar. As fans may know, Kent has been sober for six months and has no plans to ever drink again after deeming herself an alcoholic at the end of last year.

“They all really love Lala and she’s done so many sweet things for them, this is one occasion they want to completely be there for her and treat her like a princess,” the source added.

Kent and Emmett began dating one another in early 2016 and became engaged during a vacation in Mexico in 2018. Since then, the couple has been enjoying their engagement and taking things slowly. However, earlier this week, they confirmed they would be tying the knot on April 18, 2020, in Miami.

While Kent hails from Utah, where the majority of her family resides, Emmett was born and raised in Miami, Florida, which they visit frequently.

Throughout Kent and Emmett’s relationship, Emmett has remained off-camera when it comes to Vanderpump Rules and has no plans to ever join the show. That said, as filming reportedly begins on the show’s upcoming eighth season, Kent will likely be sharing plenty of moments from the wedding planning process with the cameras.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.