Joe Jonas Reportedly Booked Vegas Wedding Venue One Week Before Surprise Nuptials To Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shocked fans when footage of their surprise wedding in Vegas started going viral on the internet. But although it first appeared to be a spur of the moment decision the couple made after the Billboard Music Awards, TMZ reports that Joe booked the wedding chapel about a week before they were married. Their source for this information is Jessie Grice, the Elvis impersonator who officiated the nuptials at The Little White Wedding Chapel.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there is a very good reason why Sophie and Joe got married in Vegas on Wednesday and it has everything to do with the wedding ceremony that they’ll still be having in the south of France in a couple of months. For the wedding in France to be considered legal, at least one member of the celebrity couple would have had to live there for a considerable period of time. So they opted to marry in the United States first.

As Harper’s Bazaar notes, their wedding certificate reports that the Game Of Thrones actress has legally changed her name to Sophie Jonas. She’ll likely retain Turner for work purposes though since she still has her maiden name on her social media pages.

Harper’s Bazaar reports that Sophie wore a silk white jumpsuit designed by a brand called Bevza and paired that with gold mules by Loeffler Randall. Based on the footage that Diplo recorded on his Instagram Live, she also had a veil on when she walked down the aisle. Her groom wore a double-breasted gray suit. During the ceremony, they gave each other ring pops, which will likely be replaced by actual rings after their ceremony in France this summer. Joe’s brothers and bandmates, Kevin and Nick, acted as groomsmen.

According to a relationship timeline published by People Magazine, Joe and Sophie were first spotted on a date together back in 2016 when they attended a Kings Of Leon concert in The Netherlands. In October 2017, they both shared Instagram posts announcing their engagement. Now, less than a year later, they’re married.

Sophie and Joe haven’t given lots of interviews about their relationship, but the actress did give InStyle some insight into one reason why their romance has gone so well.

“I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world,” she said. “You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time… And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this…'”