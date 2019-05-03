‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Admits To Having A ‘Love/Hate’ Relationship With Former Husband Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry is dishing on her and Javi Marroquin's current relationship.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have an “up and down” relationship.

Two years after the Teen Mom 2 couple called it quits on their marriage after three years and one son, 5-year-old Lincoln Marshall, Lowry opened up about their current relationship during an episode of her podcast series with Lindsie Chrisley, Coffee Convos.

“We fight every other day. It’s a real love/hate relationship … parent-ship,” Lowry explained of her dynamic with Marroquin, according to a report shared by Us Weekly on May 2.

Lowry then said that there was “very little” love between her and Marroquin, in proportion to the hate before going on a rant about all the things that bothered her during her short-lived relationship with her middle son’s father. As she explained, Marroquin was very messy and would often leave his stuff in the middle of the floor, leading to a tripping hazard.

“[We] lived so different,” she explained.

In addition to Marroquin being messy, Lowry said her ex-husband had completely different habits than she did, and when it comes to the future, she is now afraid to live with a partner. That said, she did acknowledge that two of her recent exes, Dominique Potter and Chris Lopez, whom she shares 1-year-old son Lux with, were more helpful and clean when they were dating.

Speaking of her fears about a future roommate, Lowry said that she doesn’t know if she could bring herself to welcome somebody into her home because she’s very used to living by herself. She’s also unsure if she wants to sign up to deal with someone else’s “nasty habits.”

“I have my own habits. Let me keep mine to myself and you keep yours to yourself,” she said.

Following his divorce from Lowry, Marroquin dated Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus for several months before rekindling his romance with Lauren Comeau. Now, over a year into their reconciliation, Marroquin and Comeau are the proud parents of 5-month-old Eli Joseph, whom they welcomed last year.

As for the love life of Lowry, she hasn’t been having much luck since her divorce, and while she did welcome her youngest son, Lux Russell, with Lopez in 2018, the couple split during their pregnancy and have not been on the best of terms as they continue to co-parent their little boy.

To see more of Lowry, Marroquin, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.