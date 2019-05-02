Sarah Silverman Used To Push Kate Beckinsale To Date Prince Harry

During NRDC’s Night of Comedy earlier this week, Us Weekly spoke to Sarah Silverman, who revealed that she wanted her friend Kate Beckinsale to date Prince Harry before he met his current wife Meghan Markle.

“I remember when Prince Harry was single, like, I would live vicariously through [Kate] and be like, ‘Oh, my God, date Prince Harry!’ … because, like, she could!”

“Now she couldn’t, but, like you know, she’s so beautiful and beyond that, just a really big brain,” she continued.

Silverman made the comments in the wake of Beckinsale’s split from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The Ralph Breaks the Internet star is tight with Beckinsale and even dated her ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen from 2014 to 2018. And while Silverman is unsure who she would set the 45-year-old actress up with now, she believes that in time she’ll find the right person.

“She’ll figure it out. I mean, what about for me?”

Silverman and Sheen reportedly split in February 2018 due to a rift created from their divided ambitions. According to Sheen, the Brexit vote and 2016 presidential election pushed both of them to want to get involved — just in different ways.

“That led to her doing her show, I Love You, America, and it led to me wanting to address the issues that I thought led some people to vote the way they did about Brexit, in the area I come from and others like it.”

Sarah Silverman’s memoir is heading to Broadway https://t.co/nDbSTWawl3 pic.twitter.com/UfaYsWVBEr — Page Six (@PageSix) May 2, 2019

The 50-year-old actor said that while the two had similar drives, the way that they acted on them pushed them into different directions. He suggested that the reason for this divergence was due to him being Welsh and her being American.

Silverman claims that she wants an independent man with a good sense of humor — or at least he thinks so — and is comfortable with himself. The comedian, who was previously linked to Jimmy Kimmel, says she also wants someone who cares about the world and knows how to cheer her up.

As The Inquisitr reported, Beckinsale’s split with Davidson was reportedly due to the spotlight of the relationship, which she found to be too much. Following Davidson’s high-profile breakup with singer Ariana Grande and the age gap between him and Beckinsale, all eyes were on the pair as celebrity news outlets seemed to be watching their every move.

Although Beckinsale is no stranger to Hollywood, the attention on her relationship with Davidson was apparently a struggle for her. A source said that the open way Davidson lives way lives his life conflicted with Beckinsale’s desire for privacy.

The pair’s breakup came days after a People magazine report that they were hitting the breaks on their fast-moving romance.

.