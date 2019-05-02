Animal Control Visits ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’s Home After David Eason Kills Her Dog ‘Nugget’

Find out what happened.

Animal Control officers visited the home belonging to Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, on Thursday, May 2, but unfortunately, their visit didn’t go as planned.

According to a TMZ report, the officers attempted to check out the home but after driving to the property through an open gate, they were greeted by a grey pit bull and numerous “No Trespassing” signs and ultimately left the property after fearing for their safety.

Because they were unable to complete the mission of their visit, the Animal Control workers were forced to turn over their case to the Sheriff’s Department who is expected to complete the visit themselves. As for what the visit will entail, the outlet said officers are hoping to learn who actually owned Nugget and confirm that the animal is, in fact, deceased.

Earlier this week, after it was revealed that Eason had allegedly shot Nugget after the animal nipped at the two-year-old daughter he shares with Evans, North Carolina’s animal welfare hotline received tons of calls from people concerned about the situation. In addition, the Attorney General’s Office received 138 separate complaints about Eason’s alleged behavior and reportedly referred those concerns to Animal Control before also alerting the Columbus County Sheriff.

TMZ revealed that Animal Control was also hoping to confirm the whereabouts of Nugget’s body.

As for what action will be taken against Eason, or Evans and Eason, it’s hard to say what legal ramifications they could be facing.

According to TMZ, Eason “practically admitted” to killing Nugget on Instagram earlier this week and a short time later, Evans accused him of taking the animal into the woods near their home and shooting her for her aggression towards their daughter Ensley.

Along with the post in which Eason “practically admitted” to killing Nugget, the former reality star shared a clip of Nugget lunging at his child and a photo of Ensley with a red cheek. In the caption, Eason explained why he was determined to keep his family safe, no matter what.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that sh*t at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

To see more of Evans and her family, don't miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.