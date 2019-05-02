WWE Rumors: Big Update On Daniel Bryan’s Health, And His Return Date

The former WWE Champion has not been seen since 'WrestleMania 35.'

Since WrestleMania 35, WWE has already had their Superstar Shake-Up — and is building up the card for Money in the Bank later this month. It has been a busy time for the company, but everything has been happening in the absence of Daniel Bryan. The former WWE Champion has been missing for close to a month, and now, there is an update on his injury status — and on a possible return to in-ring action.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., Bryan has now been cleared by doctors and can return to the ring. Very soon, he is going to be written back into WWE television storylines, but it’s not yet known what kind of angle or feud he will be working.

It is possible that Bryan could be back in an angle by sometime early next week.

Ever since losing the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, Bryan has been absent from all television and live events. The injury he suffered has not yet been revealed, and it has been reported that everything concerning the subject was being “closely guarded” by WWE.

Whatever the injury is — or was — WWE doesn’t appear to want to reveal any type of information regarding it, remaining very tight-lipped over the matter.

Daniel Bryan is now being advertised for WWE Live Events — and for future episodes of SmackDown Live, particularly some matches against Kofi Kingston. It is possible, though, all of that could change. Anything could happen in the coming weeks.

Right now, Kevin Owens is going to take on Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. As reported by The Inquisitr, Owens’ recent heel turn was not supposed to happen until later in the year, but the injury to Bryan sped things up as far as that storyline is concerned.

It’s not known what is going to happen with Bryan, as he was set to continue his feud with Kingston in the immediate aftermath of WrestleMania 35. With some new names and faces on SmackDown Live, the storyline could sprout off into nearly any direction at this point.

There has been no official word on Daniel Bryan’s injury status or health as his possible return to WWE television and in-ring action comes to the fore. All details must be taken as rumors at this time, but it seems as if the former champion is going to be back in front of the fans before too long.