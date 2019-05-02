‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Kisses Elena, Thinking She’s Hilary

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that despite his grief over Neil, things heat up for Devon after he delivers and accidental kiss to Elena.

It’s no secret that Devon (Bryton James) is struggling with his grief after Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) passing. He also learns that Elena (Brytni Sarpy) lost her mom, and eventually, she opens up to him about her guilt.

Brytni Sarpy recently gave Soap Opera Digest the scoop on the storyline. She admitted that Elena feels responsible for her mother’s death. Elena’s mom passed away after an epileptic seizure, and Elena wasn’t there to help her mom. She believes that she may have been able to save the woman.

According to Sarpy, “Devon shows there’s not much Elena could’ve done and pulls her out of this guilt hole. Because they have both lost people, she trusts his advice.”

Meanwhile, Devon is struggling, and lately, he’s seen Hilary (Mishael Morgan) unexpectedly — especially when he’s with Elena. Devon saw Hilary when Elena laughed during dinner at Society. According to The Inquisitr, Hilary will appear to Devon several times in upcoming episodes, helping him through his grief. Soon, Elena discovers Devon asleep on the couch, crying.

“She realizes that he’s dealing with a lot more trauma than he’s letting on. It’s almost foreboding to see the pain that he still has to deal with,” said Sarpy.

When Devon wakes up, he thinks he sees Hilary, and he kisses her. However, it is actually Elena, and she’s the one that Devon kisses. This is quite shocking, as they have a connection that’s growing stronger by the day — but Elena can tell that something about the kiss is off.

Sarpy said, “She’s very surprised because the timing of the kiss doesn’t seem organic. She questions where it came from, which could fast-track their emotions for each other.”

Their shared grief will certainly bring Devon and Elena closer. However, if Elena realizes that Devon thinks he’s kissing Hilary, that may be a cause of worry for her. It will be interesting to see if he holds that detail back, or shares it with her. If he chooses the latter option, curiosity amongst viewers will be piqued.

It’s been quite a stressful year for Devon. He lost his unborn child, then Hilary, and now Neil — so it’s understandable that he is having a tough time with things. Perhaps seeing Hilary will help Devon realize that it is okay to move forward and enjoy his life, despite having suffered so many devastating losses in such a short time.