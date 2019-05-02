‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Leah Messer And Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Respond To Jenelle Evans’ Husband Killing Her Dog

Find out how they feel about the tragedy.

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry are reportedly “horrified” by the recent news of the death of Jenelle Evans’ Frenchie dog, Nugget.

After it was confirmed that the Teen Mom 2 star’s dog had been shot by her husband, David Eason, after it nipped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, a Hollywood Life insider has revealed how her co-stars are feeling about the shocking and devastating incident.

“The other stars of Teen Mom, especially Kailyn [Lowry, 27] and Leah [Messer, 27], are horrified by what happened to Nugget,” the insider revealed on May 2. “They’re all embarrassed and saddened that this tragedy is even being associated with their beloved franchise.”

According to the report, the Teen Mom 2 cast wishes Evans left the show last year after Eason was fired. As fans will recall, Eason was booted from the series after going on a rant against the LGBTQ community on his Twitter page, which has since been deleted.

Since his firing, Evans has been filming scenes for the show without him and focusing on her life outside of their marriage on the show.

While Eason is no longer appearing on the show and not welcome during any filmed events, including the reunions and after shows, the Teen Mom 2 cast is said to be concerned about Eason potentially resurfacing. In fact, the source said they have been “fearful” for a while that he will show up and have no idea what to expect from him because he’s such a “loose cannon.”

“After this latest ugly event, they’ve all made it very clear that they don’t want anything to do with David ever, period,” the source added.

Loading...

Following Eason’s latest round of erratic behavior, Evans told Us Weekly she is considering a divorce from her husband of under two years. Although Evans told the magazine that nothing is certain, she confirmed she and Eason are not currently on speaking terms.

“I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends,” she explained.

Around the time of Evans’ statement, Eason shared a video of what appeared to be the nip that prompted him to kill his pet on Instagram and also posted a photo of his daughter sporting a red cheek in the same post.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.