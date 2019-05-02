‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, May 3: Ridge Asks Shauna For A Favor

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 3 indicate that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will turn heads. As if it isn’t enough that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) thinks she’s hot, it seems as if Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) interest will also be piqued by the new blonde in town.

Shauna and Flo will visit Forrester Creations. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has just offered Flo a job to work there. Although a job at the prestigious fashion house will be a step up for the waitress, she has her doubts about accepting the position. Flo does not think she will be able to handle working side-by-side with the woman whom she has hurt so deeply. She doesn’t think she will be able to see Hope grieving a daughter who never died and say nothing about it.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) also thinks that Flo should give the job a miss. However, Shauna will haul her daughter to Forrester Creations. Shauna believes that the position at the company is Flo’s birthright and that she should claim what is hers. She wants Flo to leave the past behind and wants her to move forward. Shauna doesn’t want her to ruin her future because of Reese’s crimes.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope urges Flo to accept the job offer with Forrester. pic.twitter.com/s3fWAULcQq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 2, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state Hope will try to convince Flo to take the job. She has taken a liking to her cousin especially because she believes that she’s Phoebe’s (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) birth mother. Ridge is also grateful to Flo for giving him his granddaughter. According to The Inquisitr, he will make Flo feel even guiltier with his act of kindness.

Ridge will also extend his generosity toward Shauna, per Highlight Hollywood. He will ask her to model one of Forrester’s exclusive designs. Shauna will grab the opportunity to wear an original design and stun them with her looks.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna may cause some trouble for at least two Logan sisters. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) already spied Bill squeezing Shauna’s shoulder at Il Giardino. It also seems as if Ridge will be quite taken with the blonde who may distract him as he and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) hit a rough patch.

Former Miss Universe, Mariana Vicente, is also slated to appear on Friday, May 2. Per The Inquisitr, she will play the role of Pearl, a Forrester Creations’ model.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.